Speech to Text for Navigating the Ninja Obstacle Course

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be immediately eligible to play. the alabama state games are in its 37th year and for the first time, they've added a special sport, a ninja course. well today the organizers of the games invited the media to the ninja obstacle academy to try out what some of the athletes will be going through this year. "clapping nats" ninja is not your typical, run of the mill, sport... justin moore: "when i started, i had very little experience in the gym. you know, i just started doing it for fun because it's different." but it's taken the state of alabama by storm justin moore: "man, i am so excited about it finally getting to this level." this year the alabama state games has added the obstacle course as its 30th sporting event. jason perkins: "the cornhuskers state games did it last year, they did a test market of ninja challenge and then they opened it up to the other state games programs and we jumped on board. here in huntsville has the only ninja gym in the state, so it's very fitting to have a competition where you already have a gym set up." nats: justin: "if you jump back and then pick up your knees you'll have a bigger swing." me: "jump back this way, so like - swings, falls - alright, so close, so close." the organizers of the state games had the media come out today to compete against one another, because everyone is invited to try it. justin moore: "you don't have to have a sports background or really any kind of experience at all. this competition, man like i said, it's going to be super fun, it's all beginner stuff. it's going to be an opportunity for no matter who you are, if you want to try your hand in ninja this is going to be the time." ad-lib sports cross talk