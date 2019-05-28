Speech to Text for Questions emerge after deadly snake bite

new details... people are wondering whether the man who died at huntsville hospital from a copperhead snakebite had other physical complications that made the bite unusually deadly ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to a local snake expert and outdoorsman about copperheads and how you can avoid being bitten. she joins us live now at huntsville hospital with what she's learned ... huntsville hospital did confirm an oliver baker did die here at the hospital yesterday ... i did some research today and everything i read points to copperhead bites being painful but rarely fatal ... which is why the people i talked to are wondering what happened ... charles thorpe "i've never heard of anybody dying from a copperhead bite." charles thorpe has thousands of hiking miles under his belt and has seen his share of snakes ... which is why he was surprised to hear a man died at huntsville hospital from a copperhead bite ... ct "try not to put your hands and feet in places you can't see. step over a log or something i like to peek over the log to make sure there's nothing on the other side before i step down on it." a facebook post from a man who says he's baker's brother says baker was bitten friday night at the family lake house on smith lake ... an ambulance service that operates out of walker county did tell us they responded to a snake bite call over the weekend ... his brother says baker went unconscious within two minutes of being bitten and was eventually flown to huntsville hospital because there were no beds at uab hospital ... the brother says baker had renal failure and high liver levels ... when i told ecologist tanner stainbrook what happened ... he had a lot of questions. tanner stainbrook "did he have an allergic reaction? hypersensitivity to the venom. did he have a cardiovascular collapse that lead to multiple organ failure?" stainbrook said this isn't a normal circumstance ... and that copperhead snakes aren't generally aggressive ... ts "as of generally speaking, no, they're not going to come after you, they're not going to chase you, they're not out to get you." stainbrook and thorpe agree the unusually fatal bite won't keep them indoors... but thorpe said he is thinking of the family ... ct "i feel sorry for the guy and his family." stainbrook added that if you see any snake you should just leave it alone ... and if for some reason you're bit you should get medial help as soon as possible ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news according to outdoor alabama - of all the venomous snakes in the country - copperheads have