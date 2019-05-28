Speech to Text for Deadly wreck affirms people's concerns about Balch Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news. we now know more information on the two people who were killed in a wreck earlier today. 71-year old - linda bippen of harvest - and a 6 year old child in her car died in a head-on collision on balch road -- just north of highway 72 in madison. it's a story we first brought you as breaking news this afternoon. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher has been covering this story all afternoon... he's finding out how dangerous balch road is - from people who live there... ... this deadly accident happened just down the road from where i'm standing... people i'm speaking with tell me they aren't surprised... because of how dangerous this road can be... nats: lesley carter lives on balch road... with the city of madison continually growing... she's seen a change on balch road over the last several years... lesley carter/lives off balch road "it's definitely gotten a lot more dangerous with the traffic that's coming in and out." the biggest danger she sees is speeders... lesley carter/lives off balch road "despite having posted speed limit signs they're obviously going in speeds way over 45 miles per hour." right now we do not know if speed played a factor in this crash... alabama state troopers are investigating the wreck and told waay 31 it was a head on collision... with both cars ended up in the creek next to the road... we've learned the two people who died were in the same car and one of victims is under 18 years old. the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. nats: carter only sees balch road getting more dangerous... with new development coming in... lesley carter/lives off balch road "i can only imagine how difficult traveling balch road will be with a brand new development." waay 31 asked the city of madison if there are plans to expand balch road to deal with more traffic... but we have not gotten a call back yet... nats: in the meantime... carter wants drivers to... lesley carter/lives off balch road "slow down." state troopers say bippen was not wearing a seat belt and the driver in the other vehicle was treated at the hospital for his injures. reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...