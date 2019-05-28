Speech to Text for Fighting Common Core

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are fighting common core. when common core came to alabama . it never really made a splash. just ask tracye kirby. tracye kirby > "i don't like it." she's playing with her 2- year-old great-nephew braxton. kirby has a daughter in high school. a common complaint about common core ... it discourages parental involvement. because of the new teaching techniques ... sometimes just trying to help with math homework just doesn't add up. <tracye kirby > "it's very hard for us as parents to help our children. and they want our help. and when you tell them you can't do it and you'll have to ask your teachers, they're very lost." <mike parsons > "common core, depending on who you talk to, can mean many things." retired educator mike parsons heads up a group fighting common core . called save alabama's values and education. <mike parsons > "and we try, best we can, to expose some of these concerns." parsons points out . a decade ago, alabama schools were performing better than they are now. according to education week magazine . alabama was 25th overall in "national education standing." < > "but, in 2010, we started to transform our educational system in alabama as we adopted the standards." by 2016 . on the national assessment of educational progress . the state's 8th grade math scores ranked 51st . behind washington d.c. and defense department schools. < > "what i think people would want is alabama improving their educational standards and the education students are getting. and that is not happening." <standup > "alabama adopted the standards of common core. but, critics say the state department of education gave it different name to avoid political backlasn." < > "this is misleading at best. a lot of your educators will tell you we don't have common core, we have alabama college and career ready standards. we're still using 100% common core standards." centralized control is what makes it rotten to the core according to parsons. supporters argue the one- size-fits-all system standardizes school districts across the u-s. but, parsons insists losing local control isn't worth it. he figures the lack of local focus . is what's dragging down our schools' performance. and parsons says those national standards are molding our alabama students . locking them in on specific jobs as early as 8th grade. < > "we're starting to transfer a tremendous amount of influence to the state and federal government to decide the career path on our children." another problem for parsons . privacy. a key component of common core is collecting a huge amount of data on students. parents don't get the chance to opt in or out. < > "a lot of the data that's being collecting on students really isn't going away. and a lot of our parents can't envision how this data's being used." mike parsons believes common core . simply doesn't work . and takes too much control from local schools and parents. "it's almost like education is starting to take over a big piece of parenting. it's a socialist template anyway you go." <tracye kirby > "go back to what worked before. it wasn't broken. don't fix it." tracye kirby would like to see alabama get rid of common core. <tracye kirby > "i liked the 'old school' method." greg privett, waay 31 news.