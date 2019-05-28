Speech to Text for Utility Managing Power Demand In Heat Wave

new at six! we wanted to know how utility companies are faring, with air conditioners working overtime. waay 31's sydney martin shows you how huntsville utilities monitors the power grid. cynthia low, likes the outdoors "well to me it's like august heat already in may. too hot too soon. i hope we are having a heat wave break soon." cynthia low enjoys fishing and being outdoors...but she's ready for some cooler weather. north alabama saw record high temperatures all weekend long... and monday was a near-record ... something that's driving up all our utility bills. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities, "when you start talking about upper 90's your air condition is just going to run. don't fight your hvac set it to where you're okay and leave it there. because then you're just working against your cooling equipment and that will cost you a lot of money." huntsville utilities told us maintaining service for all of its customers is important for extremely hot and cold days...and they work with the tennessee valley authority to make sure the system doesn't get overloaded. just last week, they were put on notice by t-v-a that the heat was threat to the power grid. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities,"they put us all on notice just to let us know that if we have any of those customers that are called interruptibles that to put them on standby in case we get to a critical situation where we have to stop serving a place for a period of time in order to keep the grid stable." those interruptibles in our area are large industrial customers and huntsville utilities said it's never been forced to shut off their power. joe gehrdes, huntsville utilities,"we've never had to actually call on the interuptables. "it isn't unheard of but we did warm up fast this year.but it is summer time in alabama." low told me she hopes the heat isn't here to stay. cynthia low, likes the outdoors "i'm not going to be very happy. i'm going to be waiting for fall." huntsville utilities told us they've never had an outage in the area due to heat. the utility company said last week's notice from t- v-a is the first they've received this year due to heat. they told waay 31 - it's not unusual to get a notice during the summer but it normally doesn't