Speech to Text for Man Dies After Copperhead Snake Bite

tonight an alabama man is dead after he was bitten by a copperhead snake! huntsville hospital confirmed oliver baker died there yesterday. a facebook post from a man who says he's bakers brother says baker was bitten friday night at the family lake house on smith lake ... his brother said he went unconscious within two minutes of being bitten and was eventually flown to huntsville hospital because there were no beds at u-a-b .. what makes this case rare is that according to outdoor alabama -- copperheads have the least toxic venom of all venomous snakes!