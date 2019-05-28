Speech to Text for Lawmakers Square Off Over Parole Board Bill

a heated spat between lawmakers over the parole bill happened in montgomery - and our cameras were rolling! cam ward- senator be courteous. figures- i am being very courteous. cam ward- i'm being courteous to the other side. be courteous now. that bill passed the committee, and now moves to the full senate. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay31's breken terry is in montgomery and watched all of this go down. breken? i am here in front of the state house and with only a few days left in this session the parole bill could be on the senate floor either tomorrow or thursday. we are still waiting to find out an exact date and time but things got pretty heated as this bill was discussed in the senate judiciary committee today. about five people addressed the alabama senate committee saying they opposed the parole bill which would give the governor more oversight at the board, stop early paroles, and strengthen victim notification. lyn head, the parole board chair person went to the podium to contest the bill. head- we've done our part to reduce recidivism. this demonstrates that we are not broken. this bill that changes the executive director, changes the nominating procedure for the board, and codifies our policy. there has been no discussion. no explanation on how any of those three things change what anyone is concerned about. head noted, no one showed up to contest jimmy spencer's parole hearing. he's the man charged in a triple murder in guntersville months after his release. but the waay31 i-team revealed the victim in spencer's parole case, was never notified of the hearing. the board admitted that was a mistake. the attorney generals office was not notified about spencer's hearing because he was mislabeled as a non-victim offender in the system.... that's when things got heated between lawmakers. representative connie rowe, who carried the parole bill through the house, took to the podium to answer senators' questions about the bill. senator vivian figures posed a question about spencer being mislabeled and that's when representatives from the attorney generals office stood up and took over. katherine robertson - he was not listed in the proper.. vivian figures- so you all dropped the ball too huh? katherine- i would not say that. vivian figures- i would. cam ward- senator be courteous. figures- i am being very courteous. cam ward- i'm being courteous to the other side. be courteous now. figures- i am being courteous, why are you always getting on me when i start questioning people? ward- because you always get on me. figures- no i'm not. ward- senator... figures- you know what i'll fight my fight on the floor thank you very much senator. later during the session senator vivian figures apologized to representative connie rowe and the attorney generals office. we should know in a few hours the exact time and day on when the parole bill will move to the senate floor. live in