2 Dead, 1 Injured in 2 Vehicle Wreck

Two people are dead after a head-on wreck on Balch Road.

Posted: May 28, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

waay 31 is following breaking news tonight! 2 people are dead after a head-on wreck on balch road -- just north of highway 72. both cars ended up in the creek near the road! i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's kody fisher just recieved new information on this case -- kody what can you tell us? as you just saw -- it's still an active scene out there in madison. waay 31 will follow-up with authorities as the investigation develops. we'll bring you the
