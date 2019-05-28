Speech to Text for 2 Dead, 1 Injured in 2 Vehicle Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 is following breaking news tonight! 2 people are dead after a head-on wreck on balch road -- just north of highway 72. both cars ended up in the creek near the road! i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's kody fisher just recieved new information on this case -- kody what can you tell us? as you just saw -- it's still an active scene out there in madison. waay 31 will follow-up with authorities as the investigation develops. we'll bring you the