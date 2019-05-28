Speech to Text for 05/28/19 Evening Weather

people need the most during the recovery effort. wednesday will mark the latest oppressively hot day for a bit. temperatures will hit the mid 90s during the afternoon under another mostly sunny sky...and it will feel more like upper 90s when humidity is factored into the equation. rain chances, as has been the case recently, are minimal over the next 7 days. while it looks like that can change outside of the 7 day time period toward the end of the next work week, for the time being, most locations would be lucky to get a brief downpour. expect an isolated storm thursday, then again on sunday. highs drop to the lower 90s thursday and upper 80s friday