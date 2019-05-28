Speech to Text for Lionel Francis sentencing hearing

happening today -- a convicted murderer will learn if he'll get the death penalty-- or life in prison. a jury found lionel francis guilty last week of killing his 20-month-old daughter in 20-16 after getting into an argument with the girls mother. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse with a look at today's hearing. greg...alyssa...the state is seeking the death penalty from the jury and judge-- but the defense is hoping he'll get life in prison. this morning the jury will make a recommendation on which sentence they think francis should receive -- but the decision will ultimately be up to the judge. vo this morning the jury will sit through a mini trial where both sides can call witnesses to the stand. they will then tell the judge if they think francis should receive the death penalty or life in prison. lionel francis was emotionless as he left court friday after the jury delivered their verdict to the judge. after four hours of deliberation -- they agreed with the state that francis intentionally shot his 20- month-old daughter, alexandria francis, leading to her death. tim douthit, prosecutor, "the toughest part for me to get over and for the jury to get over was just the acceptance that somebody could be so evil in this particular case. " live while the jury will give the judge their recommendation -- the judge will make the final decision. typically in cases involving the death penalty in the state -- the judge can't override the jury's decision and give someone the death penalty. that's because governor kay ivey signed a bill into law in 20-17 prohibiting judges from doing that. but because francis' trial started prior to the bill being signed the judge in his case can chose to give him the death penalty even if jury doesn't recommend it. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.