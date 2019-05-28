Speech to Text for Former Madison city school Hearing

happening today -- a former madison city schools teacher's aide will be in court for a preliminary hearing. you're looking at a mugshot of jamerson baker. he was arrested in april for child abuse. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what we can expect today. good morning greg and alyssa...jamerson baker will appear before a judge in limestone county today where we are expected to learn more details about what happened at the school baker worked at that lead to his arrest. what we know right now is baker was a contract employee for madison city schools through a staffing agency where he worked with special needs children. madison city police told us baker was arrested with probable cause and booked in the limestone county jail after the allegations were reported to them. he is charged with willful torture or abuse of a child by a caregiver or person in charge. at the time of his arrest...madison city schools superintendent robby parker released a statement that reads in part quote "the reported behavior that led to the arrest and removal from our campuses goes against acceptable practices in properly restraining kids. our students deserve only the best care and attention, with all situations handled professionally in every circumstance." just a couple of weeks ago -- a second teacher's aide in madison city schools was arrested for child abuse. baker will face the judge later this afternoon. live in