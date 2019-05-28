Speech to Text for Man dies at DeSoto Falls after crossing rail and cliff jumping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have a breaking news update on the man killed in an accident at desoto falls at desoto state park. we now know his name. park rangers say 40-year-old joseph cantrell was killed after he crossed barriers to go cliff-jumping! thank you for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. we have been continuously covering this accident since we first brought it to you as breaking news at 4. waay 31's kody fisher was at the falls all afternoon... finding out how common deaths like this are... the superintendent of the desoto state park tells me this is the first death here at the falls in 3 years... and it is because the man was doing something that he was not supposed to be... pkg: nats: desoto falls are 104 feet tall... nats: the area where the man cliff jumped is a few feet taller than that... nats: surrounding the falls is a guard rail... with signs every few feet... nats: warning people to not cross the rail... josh hughes/desoto state park superintendent "i've been here fifteen years and the railing has been here the entire time i've been here." josh hughes is the superintendent of desoto state park... he tells me park officers patrol the area to prevent people from climbing over the railing... and jumping... if you're caught... you can get a ticket and face a fine from a judge... josh hughes/desoto state park superintendent "to cross the rail, to jump from the falls, to kayak from the falls, anything like that is all against park regulations." hughes tells me they don't have enough staff to constantly be patrolling this area... which partially contributes to the problem... this is the first death here in 3 years... but since they can't patrol all the time... it's hard to tell just how many people are taking the risk... josh hughes/desoto state park superintendent "if they make it, if there's nothing wrong with them, chances are we never know about, unfortunately. so it could happen pretty frequently? it could, yes sir." lltag: right now... park officials do not think alcohol played a role in cantrell's death... reporting in dekalb county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...