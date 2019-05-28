Speech to Text for tevin mack is withdrawing from the draft

miss on friday. over on the hardwoods, alabama basketball's tevin mack has withdrawn his name from the n-b-a draft pool according to a report from stadium's jeff goodman. mack recently graduated but will be classified as a senior this fall. mack transferred to alabama from texas, so this past season was his first with the crimson tide and he averaged nine points per game. the deadline