Speech to Text for Jacksonville State is also in the NCAA tournament

when the tigers played l-s-u. jacksonville state was also selected to play in an ncaa regional for the first time since 2014. the gamecocks were focused on the tv when the oxford regional was being announced. then they heard their name and were so excited to find themselves in a regional for the first time in five years. j-s-u is the four seed in the regional. the number one seed is ole miss who just lost to vanderbilt in the s-e-c tournament; number two is illinois and three seed is clemson. buckhorn grad and ohio valley conference's pitcher of the year garrett farmer says this year is redemption for their 2014 appearance in the oxford regional where they lost in two games. "you know, we just had a very special year, honestly. having the guys on the team we have right now and all of us working together it really does feel great." "we know that we'll have to play at our very top limit to win that regional, but it can happen. i think that with our team and as hot as we are and the way we've played the last half of the year. there will be a belief factor that we can go there and compete very well." the gamecocks gets ready to face the number 12 overall national seed