Auburn Baseball in the post season

ever since auburn baseball lost to l-s-u in the s-e-c tournament last thursday they've been waiting for today. the tigers found out their post season fate during the ncaa tournament selection show. this ball club had to wait until until the very last regional site and the very last spot in the tournament to find out where they're traveling. this is their reactions to hearing they're only traveling about two hours awau from home to atlanta for their regional. the tigers are the number two seed in the atlanta regional with number one being georgia tech, number three coastal carolina, and number four florida a&m. freshamn ryan bliss shares what it was like to wait the entire show to hear their name. "it was nerve wracking being the last team called in the whole selection show. just sitting there waiting for our name to be called and being the last team it was nerve wracking, but going to georgia tech we've played them twice already and we kind of owe them a little something because they swept us both games, so it will be special going back to georgia and getting revenge on them." before auburn can get that revenge they must first go through three seed coastal carolina on friday. as auburn baseball gets ready for the next part of its season, the team will be missing a special person who's been there for 27 years, their voice, rod bramblett. as many of you know, rod and his wife paula passed away on saturday after being involved in a serious car accident. rod started calling baseball games for auburn in 1993 after graduating from the university in 1988. after the selection show today, head coach butch thompson shared that this team has heavy hearts right now, but he knows rod and paula would want this program to not only love on each other, but also do the best they can moving forward. "personally it was really hard because that's a man i connect with every day. we talk about our ball club. for the past 27 years, rod has been telling the story of auburn baseball. him and his wife are great examples of how to love auburn, how to be a husband, how to lead a family. they're a pretty good example to live off of and to have that missing during any time, but especially now, puts baseball into perspective and makes you realize things are bigger than ball." rod called his last auburn baseball game during the s-e-c