Speech to Text for World War 2 Veteran Laid To Rest After 77 Years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this memorial day was especially meaningful to a family in limestone county. they were finally able to lay a loved one to rest. edgar gross was killed in the attack on pearl harbor. after roughly 77 years, his remains were brought home on friday and buried today. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with gross's family about the special homecoming. the parking lot here at cherry grove baptist church was full as family members and community members came to welcome home a fallen hero. it's a day his family tells me they never thought they'd see. pkg: stephen gross, nephew "sadly, i'd almost given up hope after all the roadblocks we'd gone through over the years. for them to have found him, and him coming home, it's like i have to pinch myself. it's very surreal." stephen gross says he feels like he's living a dream, after the remains of his great uncle edgar gross were identified. edgar gross was killed in the attack on pearl harbor, and his family has been waiting to welcome him home for more than 77 years. stephen gross, nephew "they actually used this photograph to match his skull, to match his teeth up with the smile, and it was a perfect match. there's no question we've got uncle ed." edgar gross made his way to his final resting place in limestone county on memorial day, and his family was amazed at the amount of support from their community linda boeko, niece "blown away. the people standing on the side of the roads, holding flags, with hands over their hearts. it's been incredibly moving to watch." stephen gross, nephew "they've just reached out and opened their arms to us like we were their own. they don't know us. i know they didn't know ed." stephen gross says they helped make it a perfect homecoming. stephen gross, nephew "welcome home, uncle ed." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news edgar gross served on the u-s-s oklahoma. his remains