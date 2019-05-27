Speech to Text for 1 Dead After Accident At State Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with breaking news! 1 person is dead after an accident at desoto falls state park in dekalb county. the coroner told us the 40- year-man jumped off the falls -- but didn't survive. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's kody fisher arrived at the park just hours after the call came in. he joins us over the phone now. kody, what have you learned so far? 40 year old man was cliff jumping. not releasing name yet. first death in 3 years. happened around 11:15 am. rescue squads were out here for several hours.