Speech to Text for Banners Downtown Honoring Veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both, new at five! the city of tuscumbia is switching things up this year for memorial day. waay31's breken terry shows us what the city is now doing to honor its veterans. look live: i am here in downtown tuscumbia off the banners will stay up for the next couple of days, they