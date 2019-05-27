News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
05/27/19 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: May. 27, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93°
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
92°
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
90°
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
91°
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Local, federal agencies investigating after drugs worth more than $1 million wash ashore in Orange Beach
DeKalb County Coroner: 1 dead at DeSoto State Park
$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
Cullman victim identified in Saturday night boating accident
Marine Patrol identify Huntsville man, Vinemont pre-teen killed in water accidents
Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase through multiple North Alabama counties
Funeral arrangements set for Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, following car crash
University of Wisconsin basketball coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident
Two people dead in separate boating accidents in North Alabama
Grand opening at Stovehouse development in Huntsville planned for Friday
Community Events