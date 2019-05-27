Clear
Memorial Day Commemoration In Madison County

Sydney Martin was at the Memorial Day Commemoration help in Downtown Huntsville to remember the fallen.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

last week. new details on the observances held in madison county... a memorial day commemoration was held in downtown huntsville to remember the fallen. waay 31's sydney martin was there this afternoon to find out how they'e being honored. general gus perna --the commanding general of the army material command attended along with huntsville city administration john hamilton - who's also a veteran -
