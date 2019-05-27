Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. a local world war two veteran will be laid to rest today on veterans day. vo edgar cross was killed during the attack on pearl harbor. he was buried at the national memorial cemetery of the waay 31 is working to learn about a police chase that started in giles county tennessee and ended in madison county alabama. the chase started with theft in giles county. waay 31 is working to learn the suspect who was involved in the chase. marine patrol troopers are working to figure out exactly how a huntsville man died after being involved in a jet ski accident on wheeler lake. 56 year old jermone marks was killed when he fell off his jet ski in the lake. investigators say he was not wearing a life jacket. president trump is in japan this morning for day two of his trip. the president is there to honor the nation's new emperor and for talks on trade and security with prime minister shinzo abe. the two leaders also talked about denuclearizing north korea. happening today, the 40th annual cotton row run kicks off. the 10-k will start in just a few minutes this morning-- followed by the 5-k at big spring park in huntsville. the race attracts people from all across the country to run