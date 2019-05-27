Speech to Text for Veteran's remains flown back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will be laid to rest in limestone county. edgar gross was killed during the attack on pearl harbor. he served as a water tender second class on the u-s-s oklahoma when it was bombed. today his remains will be escorted around the athens area for people to honor his service waay 31's rodneya ross is live from limestone county chapel this morning with a look at the route for the precession. rodneya vo edgar gross was just 39 years old when he was killed while serving in world war two -- but steven gross "it's closure for the family. we don't have to worry about where he's at and if they're going to find him. he's actually home," said gross. map today gross will take one last ride around the city of athens with a full police escort leaving out from the limestone county chapel at noon. for those wanting to pay their respects -- the procession will take u-s 31 to pryor street...then jefferson street to elm street..and finally elm street to alabama 99 ending at cherry grove baptist church. live athens police is asking for anyone coming out to pay tribute to not set up on private property without permission and to stay a safe distance off the road. live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news. happening today, the 40th annual cotton row run