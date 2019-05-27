Speech to Text for Madison county chase

this morning we're working to learn more about the man arrested after a theft and police chase. officials tell us the chase started in giles county, tennessee around eight sunday night and ended on bordeaux lane in madison county. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a closer look into the chase. good morning alyssa...informa tion is limited this morning but here is what we do know. this all started with a theft in giles county -- that's in tennessee-- that theft turned into a chase that ended in madison. take a look at this video... you can see police arresting a man who they say led them on a chase through limestone county into madison county. we don't know at this time what the man stole -- but we know limestone county sheriff's began pursuing the man at some point. once the man got into madison county he attempted to ditch the car and run -- but madison county sheriff's office caught him and took him into custody. we are working to learn more information on this chase -- once we have more we will update you both here and online. live in limestone co, rr, waay