Speech to Text for BART STARR, 1960S GREEN BAY QUARTERBACK, DIES AT 85

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the university of alabama is also mourning the loss of a legendary crimson tide football player. bart starr the former tide quarterback passed away earlier today at the age of 85. starr was a legend on and off the field according to alabama's athletic director greg byrne. he was a member of the football team from 1952 to 1955. as just an alabama sophomore starr threw for 870 yards and eight touchdowns, which led the tide to the 1953 cottom bowl. starr was drafted to the green bay packers in 1956 and played quarterback until 1971. he's the only qb in n-f-l history to lead his team to three consecutive league championships. plus, he's a two time super bowl champion and n-f-l hall of famer. he ended his football career as a quarterback