Speech to Text for ROD BRAMBLETT, THE VOICE OF THE AUBURN TIGERS, AND HIS WIFE, PAULA, CONFIRMED DEAD FOLLOWING CAR CRA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been less than 24 hours since we first got word about a serious accident on shug jordan parkway in auburn which involved the voice of the auburn tigers, rod bramblett and his wife paula. we told you last night that paula died due to her injuries, and now we know rod has also passed away from injuries indured during the accident. the auburn family has surrounded the bramblett's two children during this time, and we wanted to remember rod by sharing some of his best calls during auburn sports. kick six nats rod bramblett graduated from auburn in 1988, and starting calling games for auburn in 1993. "there goes davis part of kick six" in 2003 rod stepped into the shoes of the legendary voice of the auburn tigers, jim fyffe... "bramblett calling a game. go crazy cadallac" taking over for a someone like fyffe wasn't an easy task, but 15 years later, rod left the earth as a legend in his own right. "calls from final four" rod called his final auburn game on may 23; auburn baseball's s-e-c tournament game against l-s-u. "final baseball game" he got to call one last game for the sport that gave him his start 25 years ago. "final baseball game" he really was the voice of the auburn tigers, not just for what the university's top athletic teams did on the field and court, but also for an