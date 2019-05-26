Speech to Text for MARINE PATROL IDENTIFY HUNTSVILLE MAN, VINEMONT PRE-TEEN KILLED IN WATER ACCIDENTS

is a little abnormal... waay 31's kody fisher spoke to people out on the water who are being a little extra cautious today tommy mazingo and his family have been enjoying the tennessee river for generations... nats: they take the water seriously... tommy mazingo/goes boating on tennessee river "very dangerous, because you need to obey the letter of the law, make sure you got a life jacket on, especially if you're on a jet ski." the marine patrol said 56- year-old jerome marks was not wearing a life jacket at the time of his accident. waay 31 spoke with eyewitness about what happened... marks was riding the jet ski around... when... sapphire bright/saw jet ski accident "he just kind of disappeared and we just saw the jet ski doing circles and we realized he wasn't on it anymore." when marks was found... people pulled him on to a boat and performed c-p-r... one man in nursing school we talked with helped try to save him... randall bragg/performe d cpr on jerome marks "i took over for the nurse on the boat and started doing compression's for him. i tried for about four minutes until the paramedics showed up and them load him into the ambulance." the most recent available statistics from marine patrol show 17 people died in alabama because of boating accidents in 2017... that is one reason the mazingo family is so serious about safety... tommy mazingo/goes boating on tennessee river "we make sure they got life jackets on, especially the little kids. i know how to swim, but i'm still putting one on if i get there in a boat, or something