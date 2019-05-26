Speech to Text for Police Chase Starts in Limestone Co. Ends in Madison Co.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... a police chase that started in limestone county made its way into the city of madison, where it ended on bordeux lane. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's kody fisher is live the scene now. kody, what have you learned about this chase. right now i'm on bordeaux lane in madison... this car right here is the one police were chasing... in the last 45 minutes the madison county sheriff's office told me the male suspect who was running from police is in custody... ake a look at this video i shot right after i got on scene... that is police looking through the pockets of the person they arrested... the madison county sheriff's office tells me this all started with a theft in giles county tennessee... the limestone county sheriff's department started chasing the suspect... who came all the way to bordeaux lane before getting out and running from police... but he was quickly caught... the people who live in this area tell me this is not normal for the area... reporting live