Speech to Text for 05/26/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kiesch, abc news, new york the heat this weekend has already brought record breaking temperatures. we'll continue to warm near records through wednesday. for memorial day, temperatures start in the lower 70s and quickly climb into the mid 90s by the afternoon. expect a few cloud with minimal rain chances. the intense heat persist through midweek before a pattern changes begins to take shape by thursday. there's no substantial cool down coming, but highs will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s starting thursday. also, a few showers and storms are possible each day through next weekend. rain totals likely won't exceed a third of an inch in total, but it's certainly more rain than we've seen the past 7 days. thanks chris!