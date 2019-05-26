Speech to Text for First Live Hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news. crews are on the scene investigating a car crash in huntsville. it happened on university drive and monrovia road. right now -- the clean-up has two lanes partially closed -- temporarily backing up traffic. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's alex torres perez is live at the scene of the wreck and is talking with officials. alex what can you tell us?