Clear

First Live Hit

Breaking news minor car accident

Posted: May. 26, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: May. 26, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Speech to Text for First Live Hit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with breaking news. crews are on the scene investigating a car crash in huntsville. it happened on university drive and monrovia road. right now -- the clean-up has two lanes partially closed -- temporarily backing up traffic. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's alex torres perez is live at the scene of the wreck and is talking with officials. alex what can you tell us?
Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events