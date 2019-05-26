MARINE PATROL IDENTIFY HUNTSVILLE MAN, VINEMONT PRE-TEEN KILLED IN WATER ACCIDENTS

Clear
Marine Patrol said 56-year-old Jerome Marks was the man who died on Saturday.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

in the last half hour, we learned the name of the 12- year-old boy who was killed in a boating accident this weekend. marine patrol troopers say christian hart from vinemont was killed when he was hit by a boat in a lake in cullman county. he wasn't the only one who died in a water incident this memorial day weekend. troopers say jerome marks died saturday night after a jet ski accident on lake wheeler. both accidents happened within a couple of hours of each other! thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. the incident involving the 12-year-old child happened on smith lake down in cullman county around 6:20 waay31's sierra phillips spent the day talking to people who were there as troopers investigated. "right now its a busy day out on smith lake in cullman county and just about everyone i talked to has last nights tragedy on their mind." mayes- "he came out here to have fun....and then his life ended."
