TWO PEOPLE DIED IN SEPARATE BOATING ACCIDENTS IN NORTH ALABAMA

we start tonight with breaking news. state marine patrol troopers are investigating two different fatal boating incidents in north alabama. one happened down on smith lake in cullman county. the other took place on lake wheeler in morgan county. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay31's sierra phillips is live along lake wheeler where she talked with a man who gave the victim there cpr. sierra? i'm here on talucah beach on lake wheeler where investigators tell me a man was riding a jet ski when he fell off and couldn't get back on. they tell me witnesses say he was not wearing a life vest. after he fell off he was brought onto a boat and given cpr. a nursing student who met the victim just hours before was one of the people that gave him cpr. i talked to him about what was going through his mind in that moment. "it hit me quick. it just felt like this is something you have to do when you get into that program you kind of get that mentality that you know of there's someone that needs help it's your duty and there was no question about it i just wanted to help the man" he told me the victim was unconscious and didn't have a pulse when he started cpr. reporting live in morgan co sp waay31 news state marine patrol troopers also said one person died in a boating incident on smith lake. officials haven't released additional