Speech to Text for Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic Underway in Decatur

v-a and u-v-b rays. happening now. it's an old-standing tradition that keeps families entertained every year! this memorial day weekend is also the alabama jubilee in decatur. it is the oldest hot air balloon race in the south. the jubilee started in decatur in 1978! it features the hound and hare balloon race -- where one balloon flies off. the jubilee field and the others try to follow to see which pilot can get closest to a target put down by the hare balloon. those who participate enjoy the competition -- but it also gives families the opportunity to sit back and enjoy the balloons. sophie corwley "there's a lot of things you can do. you can ride balloons and go to the water park. it's just a lot of fun." ted beumer, hot balloon crew "we all love to see people enjoy the balloons and the colors and the festivity of it. balloons do have a festive thing about them. every party you go to has balloons. this one has real big balloons." the jubilee will last through monday. it is