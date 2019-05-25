Speech to Text for World War II veteran's remains brought home

new tonight at ten... a world war two veteran - killed during the attack on pearl harbor - is finally back home in athens. edgar gross served on the u.s.s oklahoma... his remains were unidentified for over 77 years... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off. waay 31's kody fisher is live in athens... he's speaking with the family of edgar gross... and learning how important it is for them to lay their loved one to rest... ... edgar gross's body landed at the huntsville airport around 7 o'clock tonight... he was driven... with a full police escort here to limestone chapel... his family tells me they've been waiting a long time for this moment... nats: president franklin roosevelt's historic speech in 1941 after the bombing of pearl harbor means something entirely different to steven gross... because of his great uncle edgar... steven gross/edgar's great nephew "my grandparents and aunts and uncles they taught us at an early age from children and told us never to forget." many of his family didn't make it to today... to see him arrive home... steven gross/edgar's great nephew "we're living their dream is what it amounts to." edgar gross was 39 when he died... he was a water tender... which helped power the u.s.s. oklahoma... but he was also a fire fighter on the ship... steven gross/edgar's great nephew "he would have probably been trying to put out the fires that were rampant on the ship." when d-n-a testing identified him last year... the family was also learned he didn't suffer... steven gross/edgar's great nephew "he did not last very long from the time he was injured." nats: edgar gross was escorted from huntsville airport by this group of patriot guard riders... who jumped at the opportunity to help the gross family... jeff tennyson/patriot guard riders "it's a privilege and an honor to do this." this ceremony... 77 years in the making... on the tarmac at huntsville international airport helps complete an unfinished chapter in the gross family history book... steven gross/edgar's great nephew "it's closure for the family. we don't have to worry about where he's at and if they're going to find him. he's actually home." the gross family is very grateful the defense -- prisoner of war -- missing in action -- accounting agency... never stopped working to find and identify him. kody fisher, waay 31 news. edgar gross will be laid to rest on memorial day following a full police escort around the athens area...