Speech to Text for Russellville first grader honored as athlete of the year

the alabama state games are in huntsville for the second time! it's the state's laregest multi sport olympic style event for all ages and abilities. sports director lynden blake spent time this morning with a north alabama athlete who will compete for the second year. elizabeth davis spends hours perfecting her baton routine, the games are june 7 thru the 9, across huntsville. for more information on where to watch the action visit waay tv dot com.