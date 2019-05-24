Speech to Text for Mars Hill Bible Wins 1A Championship

mars hill bible fans made the three hour and 15 minute trip from florence to montgomery today hoping to see their panthers win the 1a baseball state championship and they were not disappointed. this mars hill team is bringing back the programs fifth blue map and now they're the second team at the school to win state this year. brooks thompson: "not a lot of teams get to do this and that's a great feeling." senior brooks thompson is just one of the 14 players who not only just won a state title in baseball, but also got a ring for winning mars hill's first ever football state championship earlier this year. brooks thompson: "it's awesome. we had a good senior class in both sports. we just tried to work as hard as we could in both and it just feels awesome to get to do this." when asked which felt better... brooks thompson: "it's hard to say honestly. they both felt amazing." but for now this panthers team will remember what it was like to secure this championship. colt smith: "it was just really exciting to know we just had to get three more outs before we got to dog pile." walker white: "focus on throwing strikes and getting those two outs so potts could come in. you know potts has always been a great encouragement even though he doesn't get to play a lot and just for him to get that last out it was really special." head coach jay mitchell says he's been coaching these guys for a while now and they deserve this recognition. jay mitchell: "really pleased with these guys. they're better kids than they are baseball players." ll: you could just tell this group was really more of a brotherhood than a baseball team in the way they acted after beating brantley. and now 14 of the 20 players can say they're state champions in two different sports in the same year. really incredible. there's more state championship baseball coming up for two more local teams later on this week. reporting in montgomery, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.