Bob Jones Falls to McGill Toolen

welcome back everyone, i'm down in montgomery for another day full of high school baseball and softball state championship. we're starting things off today right here at riverwalk stadium as bob jones baseball faced off against mcgill toolen in game two of the 7a state championship series. the jackets took game one last night 8-6, so the patriots come into today fighting to keep their season alive. bob jones started off hot this morning, scoring three runs in the top of the first. but mcgill matched the patriots with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. and it was a back and forth battle from there with three lead changes. the patriots were down 6-5 heading into the top of the fifth and scored one to tie it up and then scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh to take game two 11-7. the patriots win forced a game three to decide who would take home the 7a state championship trophy. the third game was not much different than the second. mcgill toolen scored in the second, then bob jones responded by scoring one too. then in the bottom of the fourth bob jones tied things up with this hit up the middle by dylan ray and then colton carver walked in a run to take the lead 3-2. but the jackets scored three in the fifth and two sixth and despite scoring two in the bottom of the sixth. it was mcgill toolen who took home the blue map for the first time in program history. the final score 7-6. after the game, patriots head coach jared smith says he's so proud of this team for all they've done this year, and you won't see much change next season. jared smith/bob jones head baseball coach: "i don't think we have to reinvent the wheel with these guys. we have a lot of guys coming back and we're going to get back out there and compete. i mean they'll have a fire in them from not finishing it off. kind of like last year we got beat in the semi-finals and that kind of drove us all year to get through that point and we got here, you know. i don't think there will be much change, we'll regroup and recharge our batteries, and of course reevaluate, but these guys will be ready to go in the summer and and next season for sure." ll: a tough ending to the season for the bob jones patriots but one that ended with 42 victories setting a school record, and like they said, they'll be ready for next year now. tonight at 10, we'll head over to lagoon park for the softball state tournament. reporting in montgomery, lauren cavasinni