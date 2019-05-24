News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Video: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office seizure of drugs, guns and more
Video from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office
Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:56 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
78°
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
81°
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
80°
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
77°
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Students involved in brawl at Athens High won't walk at graduation
Grand opening at Stovehouse development in Huntsville planned for Friday
Five dogs at Huntsville Animal Shelter at risk of being put down
Community supporting family of man killed in Huntsville motorcycle wreck
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Dig for clues in Jennifer Powers’ disappearance was productive
Friends remember boy killed in Jackson County ATV accident
$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
'I fear for my life:' Victim concerned after Decatur couple charged with elder abuse out of jail
Morgan Co. sheriff: 2 men arrested after vehicle search at Priceville McDonald’s
Update: 23-month-old found safe, suspect captured
Community Events