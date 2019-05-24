Clear

Video: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office seizure of drugs, guns and more

Video from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:56 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events