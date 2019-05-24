Clear

Redstone Arsenal Shooter Drill

Redstone Arsenal completed an active shooter drill today. They focused on improving interdepartmental cooperation, with police officers and firefighters coordinating how they would subdue a shooter and respond to any injured parties.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:23 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Redstone Arsenal Shooter Drill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama. new this evening... redstone arsenal is preparing for the worst-- an active shooter in the installation. waay 31's alex torres-perez was at the training today and tells us why it's so important for first responders to work as a team during an emergency. ll: it's a situation that can happen any time and anywhere, even at a place with tight security like the redstone arsenal. in fact, they did have an active shooter scare back in 2017. today's training focused specifically on redstone arsenal, but the fire department has an agreement to help out other departments in the
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events