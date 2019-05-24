Speech to Text for Protests Post Lawsuit Filed Against Abortion Law

devices. tonight both sides of the abortion issue are reacting to the first lawsuit filed, over alabama's abortion law. the american civil liberties union and planned parenthood are suing on behalf of the state's abortion clinics, including the alabama women's center in huntsville. a large group of protesters gathered outside all day. waay31's steven dilsizian has been there for hours now ... steven, what are they saying about the suit? steven's been at that demonstration since this morning. at one point more than 50 people were there! they got there around 9 a-m. the huntsville facility is one of 3 places in the state where women can get abortions. huntsville police were there. officers monitored the protest from across the street. they asked protesters to stop using megaphones at one point because of a noise ordinance