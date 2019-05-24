Speech to Text for Keeping K9 Officers Safe

new at five! a police department in georgia is mourning the loss of one of its k-9 officers after the german shepard died of apparent heat exhaustion. eli died yesterday while tracking a suspect. waay 31's sierra philips is live in morgan county where she learned more about how hard our local k-9s work, and what their handlers do to keep them safe in this heat.