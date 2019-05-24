Clear

Keeping K9 Officers Safe

A K9 German Shepherd in GA died from heat exhaustion after a chase in 90 degree weather. In Morgan County officers describe how they keep track of their dogs' condition to keep them safe.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Keeping K9 Officers Safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five! a police department in georgia is mourning the loss of one of its k-9 officers after the german shepard died of apparent heat exhaustion. eli died yesterday while tracking a suspect. waay 31's sierra philips is live in morgan county where she learned more about how hard our local k-9s work, and what their handlers do to keep them safe in this heat.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events