Clear

Sailboat Electrocution Fire

A sailboat caught on fire after the mask collided with power lines hanging low over the TN river. 4 people were injured, including one boy who is in critical condition. The fire was put out without a problem and they were all taken to the hospital.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Caylah Coffeen

Speech to Text for Sailboat Electrocution Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news in morgan county... you're taking a live look at point mallard park... four people injured after their sailboat came in contact with electric wires... it happened on the tennessee river.... near the beach area at the water park. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's scottie kay got there just a few minutes after the call came in. scottie what have you learned since we saw you at 4?
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events