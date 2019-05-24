Speech to Text for Sailboat Electrocution Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news in morgan county... you're taking a live look at point mallard park... four people injured after their sailboat came in contact with electric wires... it happened on the tennessee river.... near the beach area at the water park. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's scottie kay got there just a few minutes after the call came in. scottie what have you learned since we saw you at 4?