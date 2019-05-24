Speech to Text for Lionel Francis Capitol Murder Trail Ends

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and click the i-team tab. new information. today a huntsville man was found guilty of capital murder for shooting his toddler. you're looking at video of lionel francis headed back to the madison county jail. he was emotionless and shrugged his shoulders when we asked him about the jury's verdict. waay 31's sydney martin was at court today-- after the nearly week long trial ended. in this case -- the jury's decision is only a recommendation. the judge has the final say. this isn't true for all death penalty cases in the state. on her first day in office in 2017, governor kay ivey signed a bill that said the judge can no longer overrule the jury and give someone the death penalty. since francis' case happened before 2017 -- the