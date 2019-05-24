Speech to Text for Settlement for Spencer Victims

reaction is pouring in tonight over the state's settlement with families of three people murdered in guntersville - allegedly by a parolee. jimmy spencer is charged with murdering martha reliford, marie martin, and seven year old colton lee. their families will split one million dollars from the state, for the parole board's failures regarding spencer's release, and parole. waay31's breken terry shows us how spencer's history as a career criminal still haunts a man in franklin county. look live: this victim wants to attorney general steve marshall, who knew two of the guntersville victims, recused himself from the case. but he did release a statement today "every time i think of what they suffered through, i get angry. i am angry, certainly at jimmy o'neal spencer, but i am also angry that a process designed to protect the public from deviant criminals like spencer utterly failed them, as well as little colton." over the course of the waay31 i-team investigation ... we learned spencer's franklin county victim wasn't notified of the hearing in 2017 where he was granted parole. the board admitted that was their mistake. we also learned spencer had several run-ins with the law after his release, even being arrested on drug charges about a month before the triple murders. his parole officer never did anything about it. for all of our i-team stories on the spencer case and the parole board you can head over to our website waaytv. com