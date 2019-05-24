Speech to Text for Sailboat Hits Power Lines Near Point Mallard

we're following breaking news in morgan county... you're taking a live look at point mallard park -- where the scene was just cleared after a sailboat's mast came in contact with some low- hanging electrical wires. 4 people were taken to the hospital -- including an 11- year-old boy in critical condition. it happened on the tennessee river near the beach at the water park. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's scottie kay has been there all afternoon.. scottie what have you learned since we saw you at 5?