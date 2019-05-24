Speech to Text for Arab City Schools will charge fee for students who live out of the district to help with overcrowding

a-rab city schools will now charge a fee for students who live out of district to help with over- crowding. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to the superintendent today to find out when this will take effect and how much it will cost parents. this is a copy of the letter the arab city school system is mailing out to parents. the out-of-resident fee will need to be paid in full by june 15th.