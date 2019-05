Speech to Text for Decatur Fire: 4 taken to hospital after sailboat fire near Point Mallard Water Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news. authorities in decatur say one person is going to the hospital after a boat wreck at point mallard in decatur.. waay 31's scottie kay is live there now. she joins us with what is going on at the scene. scottie?