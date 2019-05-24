Speech to Text for Protesters rally against abortion at Huntsville clinic

the first lawsuit has been filed over alabama's controversial abortion law. the american civil liberties union of alabama - and planned parenthood - filed on behalf of abortion providers. planned parenthood said quote "abortion has been safe and legal in this country for more than 45 years and we aim to keep it that way. we are protecting the rights of our patients. we are defending the work of the brave folks who came before us. and we are fighting to take this country forward, not backwards." lawmakers say the goal of the ban is to make it to the supreme court to overturn roe v. wade... word of the lawsuit came as protesters on both sides of the issue faced-off outside huntsville's abortion clinic. waay 31's steven dilsizian has been out there all day. steven, what's happening right now? the lawsuit filed today names attorney general steve marshall - and district attorneys across the state - including robert broussard of madison county. it also names the state health office, chairman of the medical examiners board, and chairman of the medical licensure commission. it does not name governor kay ivey. just minutes ago a federal judge is temporarily blocked the mississippi abortion ban. it bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.. missouri is now the latest state to have a strict abortion law. the governor signed a bill that bans abortions at 8 weeks. it includes an exception for medical emergencies - but not for rape and incest. doctors who violate the law face up to 15-years in prison. the law does not punish women seeking abortions.