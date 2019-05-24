Clear
Morgan County Rescue Squad preparing for busy holiday weekend

we're learning how the morgan county rescue squad is gearing up for any potential problems. waay 31's scottie kay spend the afternoon with the rescue squad where they told us rescue squad boats are ready to to hit the water and will be out patrolling all weekend.... i love the water and i know morgan county well, so i know my areas. what better way to give back to the community." the rescue squad wants to remind everyone that if you are going to be drinking alcohol, you must have a sober driver with a valid boater's license. they also want to remind everyone how important it is to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
