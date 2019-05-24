Speech to Text for Abortion Protest Taking Place In Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- another abortion-centered protest as the debate over the new abortion law continues. the protest will happen at alabama women's center for most of the day. waay31'srodneya ross is live now at the women's center with what we can expect at the protest. live will...alyssa...the protests will start in just a few hours here at the women's center. the pastor who organized the protest told us they will be here to preach and protect the life of innocent babies. v the protests come after governor kay ivey signed a controversial abortion bill into law. the law is currently the strongest abortion law in the country -- not even allowing exemptions for rape or incest. since the law was signed -- people on both sides of the argument have been protesting. on sunday -- thousands of protesters took to butler green park to protest for women's reproductive rights. today -- a church says they will be at the abortion clinic to preach and to protect the life of innocent babies. they say they will be there to support other christians assaulted at the clinic. live the women's center says huntsville police will be here to help monitor the situation and ensure it remains safe.