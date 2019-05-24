Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today -- another abortion protest as the debate over the new abortion law continues to draw on. vo the protest will happen at alabama women's center for most of the day. waay 31 heard from one pastor who told us he and members of his church will be here to preach and protect the life of the unborn. the women's center says huntsville police will be here to help monitor the situation and ensure it remains safe. waay 31 will have a crew here at the protest to bring you a live report at midday. alyssa... within the last hour, the tennessee bureau of investigation says they have found 2 year old octavia shaw who was the subject of an amber alert issued overnight.. investigators say shaw is now safe and the man accused of abducting her is in custody this morning. the two were found not far from where she was last seen in chattanooga. happening today -- the trial for a man charged with killing his 20-month-old daughter will be back in court this morning. lionel francis is facing capital murder charges after huntsville police say he killed his daughter in 20-16 after an argument with the girls mother. this morning, the limestone county sheriff's office needs help identifying two suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. the sheriff's office say it happened on bay village drive - wednesday night. happening today, an auburn police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest. the visitation and memorial service for officer william buechner is at the auburn university arena. local law enforcement agencies plan to send honor guards. new this morning, north korea announced today that nuclear talks with the united states will not resume unless the trump administration changes its position. negotiations have been stalled since february. happening today, the stovehouse development on governors drive will host their grand opening. the development is still a work in progress but tonight you can check out huntsville's first rooftop bar. there will also be food and plenty